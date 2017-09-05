Video Shows 2017 Montana Fire Devastation – Soundtrack From Disturbed

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

We have all gotten used to fire season happening each and every summer. But, this year it is particularly BAD. How bad? Possibly the worst in recorded history. Definitely the most expensive in our states nearly 130 YEARS. But, it isn’t just US in western Montana that are suffering from wildfires. The ENTIRE state is on fire. Over 800,000 acres have burned so far in 2017.

Meanwhile…..The main stream media is silent.

MT WildRags wants to change that. They put together an amazing video, that shows just how bad this year’s catastrophic fires are. All to the soundtrack of Disturbed’s cover of “The Sound of Silence.” Our prayers for the safety of all our brave firefighters, our beloved state and most of all RAIN!

